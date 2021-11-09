In this July 31 file photo, walkers head out on the Mount Berry Trail for a TRED Walk and Talk with Dr. Jimmy Douglas. Douglas offered the group a number of health and wellness tips along the 3.8-mile round trip.
The Floyd County Commission took action Tuesday to partner with Rome and the Berry Family to complete the Mount Berry Trail to the Armuchee Connector.
The partnership will provide trail enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy a continuous route from Downtown Rome through the Mount Berry Trail.
The deal includes two 20-foot permanent trail easements across Berry Family property and a temporary construction easement to connect to the Armuchee Connector.
In return, the Berry Family receives land deemed to be in the flood plain from Floyd County.
“This is another great example of public and private interests working together for the betterment of Rome and Floyd County,” Commission Chair Wright Bagby said. “Through our previous two SPLOSTS, our local citizens have continued to support trail work and this partnership gives us the access we need to complete this loop.”
There is currently 1.8 miles of the trail paved, with the entrance near the U.S. post office on Coligni Way. The walking trail, which follows the Oostanaula River, has been popular since it opened in August 2020.
The end game is to extend the trail across Big Dry Creek to the Armuchee Connector alongside another connector that will link the trails to the levee near East 12th Street across Little Dry Creek.
That will create a large loop trail from downtown and eventually all the way out to Berry College.