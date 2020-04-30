The Floyd County Commission approved the purchase of 19 air conditioning and heating units for Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation facilities.
The $82,407 purchase from Air Masters, Inc. is funded through the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax.
County Manager Jamie McCord said they had originally budgeted the purchase for $75,000, but realized the SPLOST application for the units was $187,000. McCord met with Finance Director Susie Gass to make sure there was enough money to cover these units, as well as the units for the Gilbreath Center, which the board approved last week.
McCord said the replacements will be going to facilities at Lock and Dam Park, the Charles C. Parker Center, the Anthony Center and facilities at Alto Park.
Commissioners also approved a $14,599.28 change order for the Rome Braves team store expansion project at State Mutual Stadium.
The increase will cover the repair and relocation of underground wiring for stadium lights that was damaged by the construction project.
In the contract, it was the owner's responsibility to identify the location of all utilities, but it was unclear in the stadium's building plans where the wiring was, according to McCord. The conduit with the electrical lines was encased in a concrete slab, which was damaged during construction.
Since the county hadn't identified the location of the wiring, they had to pay for the repairs.
McCord said the new stadium LED lighting, which was approved by commissioners back in February, has been installed. The store renovation is ahead of schedule as well, since the workers don't have to schedule construction around games.
Commissioners also approved by unanimous consent a $43,890 renovation for three meeting rooms and the adjacent waiting area at the Rome-Floyd County Library. The county awarded the contract to the lowest bidder, Multi-Craft Construction Services, LLC.
The renovations will include removing wall coverings and replacing ceiling and carpet tiles. Facilities Manager Ryan Davis said they are currently fixing the leaks in the rooms before construction begins.