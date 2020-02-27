County commissioners have signed off on the purchase of a new case management system for the courts this week.
The ICON case management system will replace the former system eCourt, which they had switched to from SUSTAIN in Feb. 2019.
The case management system was selected by a committee made up of Clerk of Court Barbara Penson, Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach and several other court and county officials.
According to Penson, at this point ICON is in regular use through the Georgia court system, with 93 other court systems using the software. The clerk of court sent out other clerks to different counties to observe their courts and get an idea of which system will be the best fit for Floyd.
After doing some research, they came to the conclusion that ICON is the best option based on financials and how user-friendly it is.
Penson said the kickoff week for the new software will begin on March 11, where they’ll begin transferring data and records out of SUSTAIN and into ICON.
Back in late June, a statewide ransomware attack left courts scrambling for hard documents and any way to recover lost data from the hack.
During the last eight months, court clerks have had to manually re-enter data into the court’s former case management system, SUSTAIN. Clerks and staff have had to clock in 75 to 77 hours a week in order to get lost data back in the system.
They finished the re-entry process at the end of November and began preparing for the open bid for the case management system during January.
As far as the ransomware investigation goes, Penson says there aren’t any recent updates.
The last update Penson got was from Jorge Basto, who works as the chief information officer for the Administrative Office of the Courts of Georgia.
Basto said that the attack was “highly sophisticated”, “well planned” and executed by a foreign country.
As the ransomware attack aftermath comes to a close, Penson feels most proud of how fast they got the records re-entered back into SUSTAIN, which took just under six months.