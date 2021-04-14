Floyd County Public Works is hoping to expand their Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant projects with a new application for safety improvements on county roads.
They're still waiting to hear back from the Georgia Department of Transportation on whether they'll be approved or not. If they are approved, they must finish all the projects before the year ends.
The annual LMIG grant from GDOT comes from the state gas tax. The 2021 list was approved by county commissioners at their first December meeting. The county must provide a 30% match, which it does in the form of labor.
In December, they were approved to repave about four and a quarter miles of Burnett Ferry Road as well as four and a half miles of Huffaker Road, going from the Fouche Gap area to Ga. 20.
The roads chosen for the new LMIG list are all county roads and were determined based on traffic volume and wreck history, according to Public Works Director Michael Skeen
If approved by GDOT, county public works will be working on a little over four miles of Old Dalton Road, starting at U.S. 27 and going to Jones Mill Road, where they are set to add a guardrail, directional signs -- such as "curve ahead"-- and radar signs to detect speed.
Skeen said the radar signs will most likely be connected to the power grid, instead of using solar powered signs. He explained that it would be all-around cheaper for the county.
They plan to do the same work on Ward Mountain Road, between Calhoun Road to Wayside Road, which is just under two and a half miles.
Skeen also said they will be painting over some of the thermoplastic road paint used to mark double yellow lines on roads.
At their Tuesday meeting, Floyd County Commissioners approved the application requesting $200,000 and agreed to match 30%, which is about $60,000.
The public works director said he feels very optimistic about getting this work done and thinks they should hear back from GDOT in the next few weeks.