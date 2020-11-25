The proposed regulations for hobby farms will be sent back to the Unified Land Development Code subcommittee and Rome-Floyd Planning Commission for another review after County Commissioners voted Tuesday to table the amendment.
While commissioners didn't have any real issues with the proposal, after they heard from members of the public, they decided more discussion is needed.
The amendment would allow up to four chickens -- hens only -- on residential lots of 5 acres or fewer. The coop would have to be set back a minimum of 25 feet from all property lines.
If someone wanted more animals and had additional acreage, they could apply to have the property rezoned for agricultural residential status.
This would only apply to properties in unincorporated areas of the county and not the city, which has its own regulations for hobby farms.
During the public comment period, Todd Wofford said that having only four hens wouldn't produce enough eggs.
"You might as well not have any chickens," Wofford said. "I have 20 and I get about seven to eight eggs a day ... I think you're going to get slammed for four chickens."
He also pointed out that chickens can easily die within six months if they're not well taken care of and that when he originally got chickens, about half of them died.
He did acknowledge that some people want chickens as pets, but the majority of people who want chickens should have about 12 to 20.
Cliff Flagello backed Wofford's issues, saying that those living in more rural areas could easily take care of more than four chickens.
They decided to table the amendment and advised Flagello and Wofford to attend the next ULDC subcommittee meeting and the planning commission meetings to give the members their insight.
"The whole goal of doing this was to loosen the restrictions," Commission Chair Scotty Hancock said. "Because right now, you can't have anything ... we're trying to make it better."
Commissioners approved the special event venue amendment during the meeting, with no one from the public speaking in favor or against it.
Under the new regulations, facilities must have a minimum lot size of 10 acres. Site plans must be submitted to the planning office and no activities, including parking, are permitted within 50 feet of any property line. All outdoor activities must cease by 11 p.m.
Commissioners also went into closed session Tuesday to discuss property, but no action was taken.