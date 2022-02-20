Georgia hospitals would have to offer a flu vaccine before discharging any patient age 50 and older under legislation slated for action Tuesday in the full House.
State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, is the sponsor of House Bill 1086, which lowers the age from the current minimum of 65 years. The bill has bipartisan support.
The Georgia General Assembly is on break Monday for the Presidents Day holiday. Tuesday will be the 19th day of the 40-day annual session. Legislation must make it through the originating chamber by the 28th day, scheduled for March 15, to be considered by the other chamber.
All of Floyd County’s delegates have bills moving through the process.
A measure sponsored by Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, also is slated for a vote Tuesday. Lumsden chairs the House Insurance Committee and his HB 1195 is a housekeeping measure for audits of local government risk management funds.
He has one other insurance bill pending in the Senate and one awaiting a hearing in his committee.
Lumsden’s HB 52, realigning the Chattooga County Board of Education voting districts based on 2020 census numbers, passed the Senate earlier this month and was signed into law Friday by Gov. Brian Kemp. The Rome City and Floyd County school board elections are at-large, open to all voters in the school system.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, has several of his bills from last year starting over in Senate committees after the House balked. The Finance Committee chair is battling a House bill that would re-up a controversial tax credit program and has seen some of his own legislation stalled as a result.
However, Hufstetler’s Senate Bill 343, awaiting a hearing in the House Retirement Committee, may be difficult to ignore.
The major update to the state retirement program is one of Kemp’s cornerstone proposals. It will increase the 401(k) match for current employees and give cost-of-living adjustments to excluded retirees as early as July 1.
Hufstetler’s latest bill, the Prescription Drug Rebate Financial Protection Act, was assigned to the Senate Insurance and Labor Committee on Friday.
SB 518 would require all health insurers to pass along to their enrollees at least 80% of all prescription drug rebates that they receive.
Dempsey also introduced new legislation last week.
HB 1353 would require outpatient evaluation and treatment for people charged with misdemeanors who are offering a mental incompetency defense.
HB 1355 is an update of the Georgia Childhood Lead Exposure Act, stemming from a special committee she chaired, to bring it in line with federal regulations.