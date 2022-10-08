The Cave Spring City Council is expected to consider an ordinance regarding big trucks on Old Cave Spring Road, also known as Cedartown Road, when they meet next week.
The narrow, two lane road goes from the intersection of Padlock Mountain Road in downtown Cave Spring to Wissahickon Avenue in downtown Cedartown.
During a work session on Aug. 2, Nancy Brown said that a semi-truck almost ran her off the road and she asked the council to do something before someone was injured or killed.
It was noted at that meeting that there are several issues, including GPS directing truck traffic the wrong way.
“It’s just not appropriate for big trucks to be on that road,” said Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware.
The city has sent letters to the Georgia Department of Transportation, Polk County, and the City of Cedartown expressing their concerns and asking about signage to keep big trucks off the road.
During a work session Thursday, the council heard the response from GDOT.
“The letter from the DOT said that if we wanted a change in signage, it would have to come in the form of an ordinance,” Ware added.
The city attorney is currently drafting that ordinance which will be voted on during the council’s Oct. 11 meeting.
SPLOST discussions underway in Cave Spring
The city council discussed, at length, the process for the next special purpose local option sales tax vote during Thursday’s work session, including how appointments will be made to the SPLOST advisory committee.
Some possible Cave Spring wish-list items could include water system improvements, a fire truck and police cars.
Citizens can submit online applications for projects they would like to see included in the SPLOST package by visiting floydcountyga.org.
Applications submitted by the Nov. 30 deadline will be reviewed by Floyd County and City of Rome staff to present proposed operational costs and recommendations to the citizens SPLOST committee.
Applications are also available in the Floyd County manager’s office, located at 12 E. Fourth Ave., Suite 210, Rome.