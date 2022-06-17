The southbound side of the 100 block of Broad Street will be closed for filming starting Monday as crews transform it into a place from the past for the filming of a new FX series called “Kindred.”
Filming will begin on Monday, but crews were seen working on set dressing at Pullen's Ordinary Bicycles Friday morning.
While filming takes place next week, vehicles travelling east on Second Avenue will be rerouted onto East First Street and East First Avenue to access the South Broad bridge. The right turn lane on Second Avenue will also be closed during this time.
Any traffic from South Rome will be able to travel north on Broad Street as normal.
The Third Avenue parking deck will also be closed to the general public, except for those who have monthly parking spaces. The rest of the spaces have been rented out by the production company for cast and crew.
According to IMDB, “Kindred” is a TV series based on a novel of the same name by Octavia E. Butler. It follows the story of a Black writer named Dana who’s transported back in time to a plantation in the 1800s, where her family has ties.
“Dana, a modern Black woman, is celebrating her twenty-sixth birthday with her new husband when she is snatched abruptly from her home in California and transported to the antebellum South. Rufus, the white son of a plantation owner, is drowning, and Dana has been summoned to save him. Dana is drawn back repeatedly through time to the slave quarters, and each time the stay grows longer, more arduous, and more dangerous until it is uncertain whether or not Dana’s life will end, long before it has a chance to begin.”