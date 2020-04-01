Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor has identified the body of a man pulled from Coons Creek in far western Floyd County as Kenneth Grover Sprayberry, 36, last known to have a Kingston address.
Proctor said that authorities discovered the man's wallet floating in the creek where the body was retrieved Sunday night when they went back to the area west of Ga. 100 North on Tuesday to continue their investigation.
Officers returned to the area, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher, to try to follow any tracks that could help them determine where the man came from and how he got to the extremely remote location.
The coroner said Sprayberry had been transient for much of the past year.
During the process of notifying the victim's family, Proctor spoke with a girlfriend who said Sprayberry had not been heard from in about a week but that no one had notified authorities.
Proctor said he was told that it was not unusual for the man to go off for extended periods of time, but that no one had any idea how, or why, he ended up in the isolated and heavily wooded area.
The GBI crime lab will conduct an autopsy in an effort to determine a time and cause of death. Proctor said that it appeared as if the body may have been in the water for close to week.
The body was found by the property owner, who was just walking the creek not far from the Floyd County Wildlife Association facility.