Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor has acquired new body containment equipment in response to safety concerns related to the handling of people who have died from complications of COVID-19.
The new body containment system was developed by the U.S. military for containment of victims of chemical or biological warfare.
"This means that any chemical or biological agent that we could encounter, which would be the virus, any flu's or chemicals that somebody might come in contact with, they will be contained in this pouch," Proctor said. "Nothing can get in or out of it."
Proctor explained that unlike a traditional body bag with a zipper, which could leak, the new bags can be cut to the specific size of the victim and then heat sealed with four different crimps around all four sides of the bag.
"It will not rip apart, it's an amazing system," Proctor said.
Aside from use for COVID-19 victims, Proctor said the new system can be used for all sorts of removal situations. The system not only protects the handlers, but it also protects the remains in the event additional autopsy work needs to be performed.
The entire system is transported in a box that is slightly larger than the average tool box.
As such, it could easily be transported to remote locations in the event of something like the plane crash on Lavender Mountain which killed nine Bruno's Grocery Store executives in December 1991.
The initial investment for the equipment was $1,800 which Proctor initially balked at when he was introduced to the equipment at a conference in Macon, but once the COVID-19 emergency evolved, Proctor felt the expense was worth it.
The system per bag is slightly more expensive than a regular body bag, but with two bags being used on COVID-19 victims, it actually turns out to be a slight savings.
"Our supply of body bags was being depleted rapidly because every COVID-19 patients was being double-bagged," Proctor said. "This completely eliminates the need for double bagging."
The coroner has also made some physical modifications to the Floyd County Morgue on Mathis Road to deal with the expected number of deaths attributable to the viirus.
The changes mean the morgue is able to accommodate as many as 50 corpses at a time.
Proctor has also acquired new gurney's with hydraulic lifts that could hoist up to 1,000 pounds that could be stored without anyone from the coroner's staff ever touching the remains after they are loaded onto the gurney.