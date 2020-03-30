The five people found dead in a Cartersville apartment were members of the same family, according to the Bartow County coroner.
"It was five members of a family, but we are not releasing any names or ages at this time," Coroner Joel Guyton said Monday.
Bartow Sheriff Clark Millsap announced the discovery Sunday night. He said in a press release that deputies, investigators and GBI agents found the bodies at 4:35 p.m. after responding to a callout to 1702 Stonecrest Circle.
The bodies were taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.
Guyton provided a few details Monday, confirming that the deaths were not violent and were not related to the novel coronavirus outbreak. He also said there is no reason to believe others in the area could be affected.
He declined to speculate on external causes such as a gas leak, however, and directed further queries to the GBI and sheriff's office.
GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said Monday the agency is assisting the Bartow County Sheriff's Office, which is handling all questions. A BCSO spokesperson did not immediately return a call for comment but this report will be updated as further information is released.
The apartment is in the Stonehaven Falls complex off East Felton Road. There were no signs of unusual activity or caution tape visible there Monday morning.