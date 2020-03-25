In Floyd County, the confirmed cases of coronavirus have risen steadily but slowly. As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Floyd County had 14 confirmed cases, which was up two from the 7 p.m. briefing on Tuesday.
Locally, hospitals are reporting they have 11 patients hospitalized who are confirmed to have COVID-19, according to Floyd EMA Director Tim Herrington.
That number of patients hospitalized locally differs from the state number because the DPH categorizes cases by county of residence. Hospitals may treat patients from several different counties.
Local healthcare providers also reported Wednesday that there were 43 patients who are awaiting testing results.
The number of deaths statewide attributed to COVID-19 rose by nine since Tuesday. Wednesday's 7 p.m. report showed 47 deaths statewide attributed to the virus.
Of that number only one Floyd County resident has died as the result of a COVID-19 infection, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
The total number of cases statewide rose by more than 300 overnight, to 1,387 Wednesday. The rising number of cases can be attributed to not only the spread of the virus, but also the state's increased testing capabilities.
Of those 1,387 people infected with the virus, 438 are hospitalized -- approximately 32% of patients. The mortality rate of those infected with COVID-19 is remaining steady at just over 3%.
Keeping workers healthy while treating the sick has been an issue healthcare providers have been working to tackle.
Locally, Redmond announced Wednesday their urgent care locations are rolling out an option to allow patients access to urgent care without showing up in person.
People will be able to access the telehealth option from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, and there is a copay involved. Someone wishing to access the telehealth portal will also have to have video and audio capability on their computer or phone.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday he will participate in an hour-long town hall at 8 p.m. Thursday. It will be broadcast live on TV stations around the state, including GPB.
The broadcast will also feature interviews with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.
Several south Georgia counties hit hard
The Associated Press reported the number of infections rose in hard-hit Dougherty County. The county in the southwestern part of the state, which includes Albany, has a confirmed per capita infection rate that remains 10 times as high as statewide.
Six other counties in the same region have among the 10 highest infection rates statewide, all running at least double the state per capita rate, according to Associated Press calculations.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany has struggled with a deluge of coronavirus patients, and local officials have scrambled to create more intensive care and general beds as existing ICU beds are full. They said in a news conference Wednesday that effort remains ongoing.
The Georgia Municipal Association recommended Tuesday that all cities impose a mandatory curfew, but Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said city and county officials are rejecting that for now, saying people seem to be complying with existing restrictions.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, and the overwhelming majority of people recover. But severe cases can need respirators to survive, and with infections spreading exponentially, hospitals across the country are either bracing for a coming wave of patients, or already struggling to keep up.
A number of Democratic members of the Georgia state House renewed their call for Gov. Brian Kemp to issue harsher restrictions aimed at making people stay home to disrupt transmission of the virus, overriding the patchwork of local directives being issues by cities and counties.
“Given this stark reality, urging behavioral change and local action is simply not enough,” members of the minority party wrote. “We need comprehensive statewide directives.”
The Georgia National Guard deployed on support missions in Albany and at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, spokeswoman Desiree Bamba said.
Businesses hit hard
The spread of the virus also continued to take its toll on businesses big and small.
Waffle House, based in suburban Atlanta and known for its "always open" restaurants, says it has closed more than 400 of its nearly 2,000 outlets.
And Kia Motors Corp. announced Tuesday that it would suspend production at its West Point plant for two weeks beginning Monday because of COVID-19. The South Korean automaker says the halt will include a previously planned five-day shutdown to retool equipment for new models. While its 3,000 employees are home, Kia says it will clean and sanitize its auto assembly plant near the state line with Alabama. The company plans to resume making cars on April 13 but says it will follow government guidelines.