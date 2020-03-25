In Floyd County, the confirmed cases of coronavirus have risen steadily but slowly. As of noon Wednesday, Floyd County had 14 confirmed cases which was up two from the 7 p.m. briefing on Tuesday.
Locally, hospitals are reporting they have 11 patients hospitalized who are confirmed to have COVID-19, according to Floyd EMA Director Tim Herrington.
That number of patients hospitalized locally differs from the state number because the DPH categorizes cases by county of residence. Hospitals may treat patients from several different counties.
Local healthcare providers also reported noon Wednesday that there are 43 patients who are awaiting testing results.
The number of deaths statewide attributed to COVID-19 rose by two since 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday's noon report showed 40 deaths statewide attributed to the coronavirus.
The total amount of cases statewide is 1,247 up from 1,097 yesterday. The rising number of cases can be attributed to not only the spread of the virus, but also the state's increased testing capabilities.
Of those 1,247 people infected with the virus 394 are hospitalized, approximately 30 percent of patients. The mortality rate of those infected with COVID-19 is remaining steady at about 3 percent.
From the Georgia Department of Public Health:*
Fulton 198
Dekalb 116
Dougherty 109
Cobb 101
Bartow 78
Gwinnett 48
Cherokee 31
Carroll 27
Lee 25
Clayton 22
Clarke 19
Hall 19
Douglas 17
Floyd 14
Fayette 12
Henry 12
Lowndes 11
Coweta 10
Richmond 10
Forsyth 9
Rockdale 9
Gordon 8
Polk 8
Chatham 7
Newton 7
Bibb 6
Columbia 6
Laurens 6
Paulding 6
Spalding 6
Troup 6
Early 5
Glynn 5
Houston 5
Oconee 5
Sumter 5
Tift 5
Mitchell 4
Peach 4
Pickens 4
Whitfield 4
Baker 3
Crisp 3
Effingham 3
Lamar 3
Lumpkin 3
Monroe 3
Muscogee 3
Terrell 3
Worth 3
Baldwin 2
Barrow 2
Bryan 2
Butts 2
Coffee 2
Greene 2
Irwin 2
Jasper 2
Miller 2
Seminole 2
Twiggs 2
Washington 2
Appling 1
Ben Hill 1
Burke 1
Camden 1
Catoosa 1
Charlton 1
Chattooga 1
Clinch 1
Colquitt 1
Dawson 1
Decatur 1
Dodge 1
Fannin 1
Harris 1
Heard 1
Jackson 1
Jones 1
Liberty 1
Lincoln 1
Macon 1
Madison 1
Meriwether 1
Morgan 1
Pierce 1
Pulaski 1
Randolph 1
Stephens 1
Tattnall 1
Taylor 1
Thomas 1
Turner 1
Walton 1
White 1
Wilkes 1
Unknown 153
*Based on patient county of residence when known
Gov. Brian Kemp called on Georgia businesses Tuesday to step up in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and help by providing, producing, distributing or storing critical health-care supplies.
Specifically, the governor is asking for hospital beds, ventilators, surgical masks, N-95 masks or their equivalent, face shields, nitrile or latex-free gloves of various sizes, safety goggles, hand sanitizer, sanitizing spray, sanitizing wipes, hair covers, no-touch thermometers (regular if no-touch are not available), air purifying machines, negative pressure machines, sanitation units, shoe covers and Tyvek suits.
Those are the kinds of supplies that are running short around the world as the pandemic worsens, particularly in areas hardest hit by the virus.
Businesses able to provide assistance and resources with factories already up and running, or facilities that can be repurposed for needed health-care supplies are asked to complete an informational form online at www.georgia.org/covid19response. The form is only for the purposes of collecting information and does not represent a commitment by the state to make a purchase.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development has been working to identify manufacturers and distributors across the state who have in their inventories, or could produce, distribute or store critical health-care supplies that are in short supply now or are likely to be in the coming weeks.