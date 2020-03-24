The number of Floyd County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 has increased to 11, up one from 10 on Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Locally, Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center are treating a total of 13 patients.
The numbers vary from the state report because residents from other counties are being treated in Floyd County. It's unclear how many Floyd County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized.
There are 34 people who are being treated locally who are waiting on test results. As of today four people who were suspected of having the virus tested negative for COVID-19.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia soared past 1,000 Tuesday, while the number of deaths rose to 32.
The Department of Public Health has not released county by county figures concerning deaths linked to a coronavirus infection. Local hospitals have also declined to release those figures.
The Georgia Emergency Management Agency releases county by county figures once a day and we're attempting to verify what appears to be a discrepancy in figures released on Saturday. As of Monday, GEMA reported one fatality in Floyd County however the total of fatalities reported in that chart did not equal the total released by the state.
State number go up, mortality rates stay low
The state Department of Public Health attributed the significant increase over the 772 confirmed cases reported on Monday in part to “improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories.”
As of noon Tuesday, 1,026 Georgians had confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 32 had died from the virus, a mortality rate of 3.12%.
The virus has spread to 85 counties. Fulton County continues to far outpace the rest with 184 confirmed cases, followed by DeKalb County with 94, Dougherty County with 90, Cobb County with 86, Bartow County with 75 and Gwinnett County with 45.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order requiring Georgians considered at risk of contracting COVID-19 to stay at home took effect at noon Tuesday. Some local governments – including Rome, Atlanta, Athens, Savannah and DeKalb County – have gone further by requiring everyone to stay at home.
With both types of shelter-in-place orders, exceptions include trips to grocery stores and pharmacies and to and from work for those in essential jobs who can’t work from home.
To reassure businesses who need essential personnel to maintain functions, Rome Floyd Development Authority President Missy Kendrick said they would assist their existing industries.
"If necessary, we will provide you with a letter of authorization to share with your employees if they have any concerns about travel or if they need reassurance in these troubled times," Kendrick wrote in an email. "Thank you for doing your part in helping contain and -- hopefully eliminate -- this virus in our community."
Recommendations for those who cannot work from home include: keeping at least six feet of space from co-workers, washing hands and regularly cleaning surfaces.
As of noon Tuesday, the state had tested 1,378 Georgians for coronavirus, and commercial labs had tested 4,106.
The highest prevalence of the virus was among those between the ages of 18 and 59, with 56% of the cases in that group. Georgians age 60 and older accounted for 36% of cases.
Women accounted for slightly more COVID-19 cases than men.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health as of noon Tuesday:
Fulton 184
Dekalb 94
Dougherty 90
Cobb 86
Bartow 75
Gwinnett 45
Cherokee 28
Carroll 26
Clayton 21
Lee 20
Clarke 16
Hall 14
Henry 13
Fayette 12
Douglas 11
Floyd 11
Richmond 11
Coweta 10
Lowndes 10
Forsyth 8
Polk 8
Chatham 7
Gordon 7
Rockdale 7
Paulding 6
Troup 6
Glynn 5
Laurens 5
Newton 5
Oconee 5
Spalding 5
Bibb 4
Columbia 4
Pickens 4
Worth 4
Crisp 3
Houston 3
Lamar 3
Lumpkin 3
Mitchell 3
Monroe 3
Muscogee 3
Peach 3
Terrell 3
Baker 2
Baldwin 2
Bryan 2
Butts 2
Coffee 2
Early 2
Effingham 2
Sumter 2
Tift 2
Whitfield 2
Barrow 1
Ben Hill 1
Burke 1
Camden 1
Catoosa 1
Charlton 1
Chattooga 1
Clinch 1
Colquitt 1
Dawson 1
Greene 1
Harris 1
Heard 1
Irwin 1
Jasper 1
Liberty 1
Lincoln 1
Macon 1
Madison 1
Meriwether 1
Miller 1
Morgan 1
Pierce 1
Pulaski 1
Randolph 1
Stephens 1
Tattnall 1
Turner 1
Twiggs 1
Walton 1
Washington 1
Unknown 81
*Based on patient county of residence when known