CoosaCon made a triumphant return Saturday to a jam-packed Thornton Center in Armuchee. The multi-fandom convention for comics, anime, gaming and cosplay is in its second year in Rome.
Dozens of vendors sold comic and anime memorabilia, artwork and clothing. There were also tables available for attendees to play role-playing games and a Super Smash Brothers video game tournament.
“We had over 1,000 attendees this year, almost 40% more than last year.” said CoosaCon Chairman George Kalnay. “And many of our vendors came from as far away as Florida, Virginia and the Carolinas.”
Once again, cosplay was king, with over 100 attendees wearing elaborate costumes and competing in the cosplay contest for best costume.
Among the attendees were Nick and Dustin of the Two Brothers Comics YouTube channel. The Atlanta brothers discuss comics, from reviews to unboxings and more, and set up a broadcast from the event.
Also in attendance was actor Eugene Clark, who starred in George Romero’s “Land of the Dead” as the head zombie Big Daddy. He’s a prolific actor, appearing in almost 100 movies and TV shows from the early 1980s to today. He also appeared as Mustafa in the Ontario production of “The Lion King” for almost two years.
The Artemis Bridge Simulator game was one of the most popular attractions. It’s a multiplayer co-op spaceship battle simulator for 6 to 8 players.
“It’s fun, and really intense,” says Kalnay.
Also attending was Nashville resident Jennifer Chi, the original dub singer of the popular “Sailor Moon” anime, and comic artist Clement Romain of the “Fierce” comic series.
They also raised $300 for Open Door Home of Rome in a silent auction.