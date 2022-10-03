The Coosa Valley Fair starts Tuesday night with fun for the whole family. Dozens of carnival rides, including plenty of kid and family rides, a petting zoo, livestock shows, the fall flower show and many other attractions are ready to go.
This year the fair will also feature Circus Incredible, made up of second- and seventh-generation acrobats -- including Lyric Wallenda of the world famous Wallenda family and Lyric's husband, famed performer Simon Arestov, who started with the Moscow Circus at 5 years old.
Space Adventures Thrill Show is a new event with comedy, education, thrills and fun acts that focus on the STEM curriculum where the audience will learn how the acts are possible. The show promises to leave viewers "on the edge of your seat, in awe of the amazingly dangerous acts that have never been seen anywhere else."
And lastly, Frisbee Magic features comedian, emcee and entertainer Michael Frisbee, a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians.
As always, there will be pageants, livestock shows, arts & crafts competitions, photography exhibits and more, plus lots of fun fair food.
The fair will be held at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds located at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The fair runs 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday.
Admission is $5 for adults and children over 6. Children under 6 enter free.
Prices for ride armbands with unlimited rides are $22 on Tuesday, $25 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and $30 on Saturday. Individual prices are 4 tickets for $5, 25 tickets for $25 and 55 tickets for $50.
The fair has been sponsored since 1949 by the Exchange Club of Rome, a family focused community service agency that provides education and support services to families in Floyd and surrounding counties.