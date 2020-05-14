Coosa Valley Fair Association President J.P. Cooper isn't getting a lot of sleep nowadays. The man at the helm of the organization that puts on Fall's Finest Festival said Thursday that October might sound a long way off, but it isn't.
It's right around the corner when you're trying to plan a fair that traditionally brings tens of thousands of people to the fairgrounds five nights in a row while the country is in the throes of a pandemic.
The Thursday report from the Georgia Department of Public Health listed Floyd County with 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up five from the day before. Three patients were being treated at Floyd Medical Center Thursday and one was hospitalized at Redmond.
"If we do it, it's going to be safe," Cooper said.
His head is spinning with the knowledge that not only is the fair dependent on weather but, this year, it's dependent on public health officials as well as federal, state and local government officials.
Cooper said the heat last year cut into the profits from the fair, most of which go to the Exchange Club Family Resource Center. He's a little worried that even if the fair does happen, that attendance will be low as a result of people concerned about not wanting to wade into a big crowd.
"I'm anticipating gate revenue to be off significantly," Cooper said.
Tina Bartleson, executive director of the Family Resource Center, said she typically gets between $20,000 and $25,000 from the Exchange Club and Coosa Valley Fair.
"It would certainly have an impact on us," Bartleson said. "We seem to be getting a lot of those impacts from all over the place."
She said staff with the Division of Family and Children Services are expected to resume home visits in July and she assumes that means she'll start getting a few more referrals at that point.
"Right now, my plan is that we're going to have a fair," Cooper said. But there are a lot of variables that will have to fall into place to make it happen.
"The cold, hard facts are we just don't know," said Cooper.
Northwest District Public Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio is going to be asked to meet soon with the fair executive board.
"They talk about a possible resurgence in the fall," Cooper said. "I'm sweating it."
Cooper has also reached out to the owners of W.G. Wade Shows, the company that provides the midway rides for the fair, to see how they are doing. He said Wade had probably missed out on a dozen or more fairs already this spring.
The Coosa Valley Fair Association keeps about a year's worth of operating expenses in reserve.
"Normally that's held back in the case of a rain-out," Cooper said. "We have to keep up the grounds, the buildings. There is a caretaker on the payroll."
"I've already forewarned the Family Resource Center that this may be a tough year," he added.
At this point, Cooper does not even have a timeline for a decision. He said Wade Shows doesn't have a drop dead date for a decision. There is a clause in their contract that has an exclusion for an epidemic.
"If there is an epidemic, neither one of us sues the other one," Cooper said. "We just don't know."
Right now, the fair is still on for Oct. 6-10.
"Hopefully by that time things will be in a much better situation than we are now," Cooper said.