October used to be one of the busiest months for fun, family friendly activities but that won't be the case this year.
The Coosa Valley Fair is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic in Rome. Fair Association President J.P. Cooper said the decision was not taken lightly, but was not difficult either given the ongoing nature of the public health emergency.
The Fair joins the Trout Unlimited Chili Cook-off, Chiaha Harvest Fair, Geocache Mega Event and Schnauzerfest on the sidelines this fall.
"The majority of our (Exchange) club members who are workers are in the high risk category," Cooper said. "We just do not feel like we can do if safely for our club and we don't feel we can do it safely for the community."
Cooper also said the fair board had gotten feedback from management of Wade Shows, the carnival company which provides the midway. Officials with company indicated that the few places which have tried to go forward with fairs or carnivals just have not been drawing the crowds they used to.
A side effect of the decision to cancel the fair means that the Exchange Club's Family Resource Center which works to prevent child neglect and abuse in the community, won't receive proceeds from the fair. Last year, Cooper said the check which was presented to the FRC was for around $20,000.
Tina Bartleson, director of the Family Resource Center, said she felt like decision was almost inevitable but that she is still trying to wrap her head around how it will impact her ability to provide services.
"We'll have to raise money to make it up," Bartleson said. "Fundraisers during this pandemic have been a challenge for virtually all of the non-profit organizations across the community."
She said she'll have to find a way to come up with the funds to keep services to families that need them stable.
"We'll still have to tap into our reserves to pay for ongoing upkeep at the fairgrounds," Cooper said. "Fortunately, previous boards have done a great job of putting away funds into a reserve account in the event we experience rain outs, but we never expected anything like this."
The fair won't have to tap into its reserves to the extent that they would have had the fair gone forward and did not draw crowds, or had several nights rained out.
Cooper said the board will save money usually targeted for advertising expenses and won't have to pay a big insurance premium for the event.
Similarly, by pulling the plug in advance, the fair will save money by not paying out between $40,000 and $50,000 in cash prizes to winners in the arts and crafts and agriculture shows this year.
The good news for the fair association is not such good news for the youth in the 4-H program who reap some of the financial benefits of the agriculture shows at the fair.
"I think the most important thing is that in 4-H we are trying to make the best out of a bad situation. We try to teach our kids resiliency," Floyd County 4-H Agent Abbie Salmon said. "Even though they are not going to be able to show at the fair, they're still care of them (animals) every day. They're still learning the responsibility that goes with livestock showing."
The local 4-H team is considering a virtual ag show this fall to take the place of the fair. They hosted one back in March
Cooper said that to the best of his knowledge this is the first time the fair has even been called off. Though he's looking forward to a big comeback in 2021.