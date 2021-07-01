Opening his shirt to show the massive scar caused by a .357 magnum bullet fired into his chest at point blank range, Francisco Pablo told the court his life would never be the same again.
On Aug. 19, 2020, his neighbor Charles Vincent Hawkins stepped over to Pablo, fired the pistol and stared at him writhing on the ground as he turned down the music Pablo had been playing, Floyd County Assistant District Attorney Morgan Bottger said.
Up to that point Hawkins had lived what could easily be viewed as a pretty upright life. The 71-year-old veteran worked a job at General Electric in West Rome for years and raised a family.
But that day, annoyed because Pablo was playing music loudly, he left his residence on East Drive and walked over to West Drive and committed the crime.
"Despite being a good person all his life, that was tainted by shooting his neighbor point blank in the chest," Bottger said.
Hawkins was convicted on aggravated assault charges in June and sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison -- and an additional 15 years on probation -- by Floyd County Superior Court Judge Kay Ann Wetherington.
A number of family members spoke on behalf of Hawkins during the sentencing hearing and others sent letters to the judge claiming justification for the crime.
Calling the act "unjustifiable," Wetherington said the shooting showed a "malignant and depraved heart."
While Hawkins testified at the trial, claiming he was justified in the shooting, he made no statement in the sentencing hearing.
Bottger, referring to a video recording of Hawkins and his son in the police station hallway, said Hawkins showed his heart when he said he should just have shot Pablo in the head.
"That showed what his heart really said," Bottger said.
Hawkins is also ordered to pay $166,435 in restitution, the total sum of Pablo's hospital bills stemming from the shooting.