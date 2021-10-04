Around 76 to 80 people showed up to Coosa Country Club to compete in a charity golf tournament to raise money for Walk to End Alzheimer's local chapter.
Daniel Bosarge of Edward Jones financial advisor organized the tournament with the help of Dan Phillips, the local chapter's walk manager.
"Edward Jones is actually the national presenting sponsor for the Alzheimer's Association and Dan Phillips approached me asking if we could sponsor and organize some kind of fundraiser," Bosarge said. "So I pitched golf."
This is the first charity golf tournament for the Alzheimer's Association in Rome, but Bosarge and Phillips are hoping to make it an annual event and help it grow.
Between registration fees and raffle tickets, Bosarge estimated over $10,000 was raised and all the proceeds are going to the Alzheimer's Association, which specializes in research and financial support for families affected by the disease.
"This is a cause that's near and dear to my heart. I help a lot of families who struggle financially as they deal with a loved one with Alzheimer's" Bosarge said.
The local Alzheimer's Association chapter operates out of Dalton, but also serves Floyd County, Cherokee County, Bartow County and all the way out to Hiawassee.
The Alzheimer's Association also has a 24/7 help line, 1-800-272-3900, for anyone who is affected by Alzheimer's and needs to get in touch with the local chapter.
On Saturday, the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place in Downtown Rome at 8 a.m. at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk on Third Street.
So far, 138 participants have registered and the group is over halfway to their $50,000 goal.
You can register to walk by visiting the Walk to End Alzheimer's website. or contact Phillips at dphillips@alz.org for volunteer opportunities.