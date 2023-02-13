A man sentenced to life plus five years in prison for murder last week is facing additional charges after attacking a jail deputy Friday afternoon at the Floyd County Jail.
Jeffrey Alfred Shedrick is accused of attacked a jail deputy, sending him to the hospital and, according to jail reports, yelled "I'm going to get two or three more of you all."
The deputy who was injured in the attack was released from the hospital and was OK, Floyd County Sheriff Dave Roberson said on Monday.
Shedrick was convicted last week on malice murder and other related charges for shooting to death Scott Dennis Hayes on March 22, 2021. Hayes was shot three times in the back, including once in the back of the head, in the woods between the Callier Forest Apartments on Dodd Boulevard and a Toyota dealership.
He is now additionally charged with felony unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, misdemeanor making terroristic threats and misdemeanor battery.
According to information presented in court, both men lived in the apartment complex and Hayes was known to walk each day to the gas station nearby. Police at the scene described the trail as a well traveled path used by residents of the apartments as well as a homeless camp in the area.
A witness testified that they saw Hayes walk down the trail, then heard gunshots. Shedrick was then seen exiting the woods and going into the apartment complex. He then left, driven by his girlfriend.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge William “Billy” Sparks sentenced Shedrick to life in prison plus five years, with the possibility of parole last week.