Floyd County will have two state Senate seats on the ballot in November under the newly adopted voting district map -- and at least one will be contested in the May 24 primary.
Three Republicans are campaigning for the District 52 seat held by state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, according to financial reports filed with the state ethics commission. District 53 Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, has yet to see a challenger emerge.
Qualifying runs March 7-11, but potential candidates must file reports if they are raising and spending money. The latest filings cover the period from July 1, 2021, through Jan. 31.
Hufstetler, who's been in office since 2013, closed out the period with $244,526 in the bank. He raised $52,150 over those seven months and spent $5,990 on expenses.
Former state representative Jeff Lewis of White reported $52,680 in his campaign chest after spending $186. Lewis entered the race in early December, after the legislature approved the new district lines, which pull more Bartow County voters into the 52nd.
Rome attorney Luke Martin, a former chair of the Floyd County Republican Party, started campaigning last August. He reported raising $37,547 and spending $28,864, leaving him with $8,683 going into the new year.
Bartow County school board chair Derek Keeney was somewhat underwater as of Jan. 31, although he has money to spend. He registered his campaign last June.
Keeney reported raising $35,700 and spending $28,625 so far. That left him with $7,075 in the bank, along with an outstanding loan of $18,100 from his wife, Beth Keeney.
The former District 52 covered all of Floyd County and parts of Bartow, Gordon and Chattooga counties. The new one is shifted east, moving part of Floyd and all of Chattooga into the 53rd.
Under the new map, District 52 takes in 89.79% of Bartow County's population, 97,771 people according to the 2020 census. It also has 86.31% of Floyd, equal to 85,090 people, and 13.79% of Gordon County, 7,938 people.
The new District 53 contains Floyd County's Armuchee area and points north — 13,494 people — equal to 13.69% of the county’s total population.
It includes 100% of the counties of Chattooga, 24,965; Dade, 16,251; Walker, 67,654; and Catoosa, 67,872.
Mullis, who's been in office since 2001, reported $300,010 in his campaign chest as of Jan. 31 and $10,485 in outstanding debt. He raised $180,324 during the past seven months and spent $122,165.
Sitting lawmakers are barred from accepting campaign contributions while the Georgia General Assembly is in session. It opened Jan. 10 and is slated to wrap up on April 4.
The next filings are due April 30, with a grace period of five business days before they are considered late.