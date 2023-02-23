Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson presents a key to the city to Swiss Consul General over the Southeast Urs Brönnimann during a meeting Thursday at City Hall. In turn, Brönnimann presented the mayor with a pen.
Consul General Urs Brönnimann speaks to the Rotary Club of Rome on Thursday. He joked that many think cheese and chocolate are Switzerland's primary exports to the U.S., however, it is actually pharmaceutical products and metals.
Rome Floyd County Development Authority President Missy Kendrick speaks with Swiss consul and chamber representatives as well as Rome government and business leaders at a meeting on Thursday.
Local business and government leaders meet with a Swiss delegation at City Hall on Thursday.
Rome Floyd Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith and board chair Jarrod Johnson meet with a business delegation from Switzerland on Thursday.
Urs Maire, longtime Rome resident and VP at Brugg Lifting, introduces Swiss Consul General over the Southeast Urs Brönnimann at the Rotary Club of Rome on Thursday.
Rome Floyd Development Authority President Missy Kendrick and board chair Jimmy Byars meet with a Swiss business delegation at City Hall on Thursday.
Olivier Brauen, chairman of the Southeast Chapter of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, speaks to the Rotary Club of Rome on Thursday.
Urs Brönnimann the Swiss consul general over the southeast, speaks with city and business representatives during a meeting on Thursday.
Urs Brönnimann the Swiss consul general over the southeast, speaks to the Rotary Club of Rome on Thursday.
Urs Brönnimann the Swiss consul general over the southeast speaks to the Rotary Club of Rome on Thursday.
The consul general of Switzerland for the Southeast visited Rome Thursday to tour two locally-operated Swiss companies and was given a key to the city by Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson in a small presentation at city hall.
Suhner and Brugg Lifting in Floyd County are among the 60 Swiss companies that operate in Georgia.
"I have never been to Rome in Italy," Consul General Urs Brönnimann told the Rotary Club of Rome. "But now I will tell everyone I've been to Rome."
Suhner maintains a 60,000 square foot manufacturing plant on 17 acres in Rome and is looking to expand, so Rome is already in good standing to welcome more Swiss businesses should they come looking.
Brugg Lifting was the first company in Switzerland to start the production of ropes for mountain cable car use, in 1910. Although people think of these thick metal lines as cables, they are manufactured as a rope would be.
"It's exciting to see that Swiss companies find Rome and Floyd County a valuable and attractive place to visit and do business," said Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce President Pam Powers-Smith. "It says so much about the future of this community."
Introduced by Urs Maire, longtime Rome resident and VP at Brugg Lifting -- which makes hoist ropes for the elevator industry -- Brönnimann delivered a primer on business and government in Switzerland.
Switzerland's role in maintaining economic sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine also was discussed, as well as what would happen if China takes a more active role in the conflict.
"If China takes a stronger stance in helping Russia versus Ukraine, lots of companies will start to wonder if China is really such a trusted partner," Brönnimann said. "Which means that more European companies will again look to the United States (for locations)."
Representatives from the Rome government, Rome Floyd Chamber and Rome-Floyd County Development Authority encouraged the prospect.
"We don't have a sister-city in Switzerland," City Manager Sammy Rich remarked during a conversation with the Swiss delegation. "Well, at least not yet."
Other members of the Swiss delegation were Olivier Brauen, chairman of the Southeast Chapter of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, and Kimberly Roth Shulman, trade commissioner at the Swiss Business Hub USA.
"We'll definitely mention Rome when we speak to companies looking to come to the United States," Shulman said.