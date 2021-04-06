After a few weeks of bad storms and chilly weather, Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord doubts the terrace enclosure project at State Mutual Stadium will be finished by opening day.
The Rome Braves are scheduled to play the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday, May 18.
McCord said their new goal is to have the structure of the enclosure complete by opening day and have the new space ready for use sometime in June, early in the season.
“It just seems like it’s rained for the last four or five weeks, but they have gotten some work done,” McCord said.
The terrace upgrade is the second phase in a project funded by the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax. Currently, it’s an open air group area that includes picnic tables and a bar.
After the renovation is complete, it will be completely enclosed with additional group seating. There will be roll-up windows to let air in on nice days, but the entire space will be climate controlled, according to McCord.
The start of the project was also delayed by two weeks due to a late steel delivery.
Brooks Construction workers still need to finish the steel work for the structure, along with the flooring and part of the roof. McCord said they should be mostly out of the way and focusing on the finishing touches when the season starts.
The first phase of the SPLOST project was completed in the fall of last year. The team store was expanded and a medical area for fans was added.
“We’ve done a lot of improvements and maintenance to the facility,” McCord said. “We replaced the stadium lights with LEDs and renovated the office suites as well.”
Along with the terrace, the county and the Braves are working on adding a covering over Gate 6, a common area where people enter and pick up tickets.
“It’s really not that complicated, just six posts and a cover to keep you from frying while taking tickets,” McCord said.
They hope to have the Gate 6 project done before the first game, but the county manager is unsure about that too. If they need to, they plan to find some kind of temporary cover for the ticket collector at the gate until it’s completed.
State Mutual Stadium staff will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines sent by Major League Baseball and McCord has been in touch with Northwest Georgia Public Health District Director Dr. Gary Voccio about how safe it would be to host the games.