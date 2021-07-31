The opening of the Floyd County Jail’s new mental health unit has been pushed back to September or October of this year as they wait on final materials to be shipped.
The construction phase of the project is almost complete and now they’re waiting on finishing parts, such as paint and furniture.
“We’re finishing up installing locking systems in one of the sides and waiting on some of the beds to ship,” Sheriff Dave Roberson said. “The construction part is now winding down.”
The influx of large numbers of people with mental health needs at the jail has been a longstanding concern over the last 10 years, since the closing of Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital in 2011.
To address the issue, voters approved a $5.2 million earmark in the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package. As part of that and other SPLOST funding, the sheriff’s office has been able to completely renovate the jail medical wing, which opened this past year, as well as a separate mental health unit.
Block W10 will house inmates with severe mental health issues, with six beds for women and six beds for men. Block W9 will house less severe cases, with 15 beds for men and 15 beds for women.
Inmates who come off the streets high or intoxicated will be put in Block W8, where they can be monitored as they recover.
Around eight bunks, 16 beds total, will be installed in the block for men only. However, Jail Administrator Maj. Allen Pledger said they might expand and change parts of W9 into a similar area if they get a large influx of women.
Block W7 will serve as a community space where they’ll hold both group and one-on-one therapy sessions.
Roberson and other jail staff are planning to visit nearby behavioral centers to see how their programs work and possibly bring back some ideas to the Floyd County Jail.
“We just found one in Nashville and another in Louisville, but we’re going to wait until the end of the year since COVID is starting to ramp back up,” the sheriff said.
Local organizations, such as the Rome chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Health, will be working closely with the jail staff and assisting in the therapy sessions.
They also plan to reach out to Living Proof Recovery to come in and work with people in drug and alcohol recovery. To go along with this, jail staff is also looking at bringing in local Narcotics and Alcohol Anonymous groups to conduct meetings at the jail.
The jail will also be incorporating their FREED program, or Floyd Re-Entry Education and Discharge. Offender Unit Manager Jen Cronan previously said they’re working on a mental health discharge planner to work with each inmate to make sure they’re set to restart their lives.