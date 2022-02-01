Crews worked to dig pilings for a bridge that will connect the popular Mount Berry Trail to a larger trail network that traverses downtown Rome and its levee system.
The connection will connect the trail atop the levee near Avenue A and East 12th Street to the Mount Berry Trail behind the post office.
While it’s a small section, just over a quarter of a mile, it’s one with several obstacles. The two main obstacles are a railroad trestle that crosses the Oostanaula River to Ridge Ferry Park and Little Dry Creek.
Lewallen Construction is in charge of the project that finally came about through a public-private partnership.
The nonprofit TRED was formed to partner with the county on the Redmond Trail and raised $44,000 in two months to cover a shortfall in the local match for a state grant.
The trail advocacy group also raised funds to cover the construction cost overrun. The project was expected to cost close to $500,000 a decade ago but the final bid came in earlier this year at $838,153.
Another obstacle to the completion will be a small section of road that leads to a pump station on the levee near the intersection of Avenue A and West 12th Street.
County Manager Jamie McCord estimated relocating that section of road would cost approximately $17,000.
A second phase of the Redmond Trail will eventually cross Martha Berry Boulevard at the post office and follow an abandoned rail line through Summerville Park — and potentially through or around AdventHealth Redmond campus to The Spires at Berry College.
At this point the plan for that portion of the trail doesn’t have a distinct timeline. The county or city will need to acquire several pieces of land, potentially old rail beds, to connect portions of land already acquired in the plan.
Another trail plan that is already in the works is connecting the other end of the Mount Berry Trail to the Armuchee Connector to form a loop. There are currently 1.8 miles of paved trail that dead end near a small inlet of the Oostanaula River.
A request is out for bids to construct a bridge that would span that inlet, Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said Tuesday. Once that is completed, the Mount Berry Trail would form a loop with the Armuchee Connector and the trail behind State Mutual Stadium.
That portion of the trail was also a partnership, between the city and county governments and the Berry family. The deal includes two 20-foot permanent trail easements across Berry family property. In return, the Berry family receives land deemed to be in the flood plain from Floyd County.