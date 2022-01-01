A faster connection to Interstate 75 is expected to move closer to reality in the new year.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is scheduled to start buying right of way for the Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor along U.S. 411. The four-lane highway, which will hit I-75 just north of the Anheuser-Busch brewery, has been in the works for more than 30 years.
“We anticipate right of way in early summer of 2022 and construction in late summer of 2024,” GDOT District spokesman Joe Schulman said Thursday.
The route is currently undergoing an environmental review, and the Federal Infrastructure Permitting Dashboard puts the estimated completion date in mid-April.
More than $127 million is in the funding pipeline for right of way acquisition and construction. If all goes as planned, drivers could be on the road in 2027.
Formerly known as the U.S. 411 Connector, the roughly 6-mile divided highway will follow 411 from Rome to the U.S. 41 interchange in Bartow County.
Then, instead of running through Cartersville, it will cut north across Mac Johnson Road, angle east and align roughly along Old Grassdale Road. It will veer north just past Peeples Valley Road, to avoid some established subdivisions, to a new I-75 interchange slightly north of the intersection of Old Grassdale and Busch Drive.
Most of the intersections along the way will have multi-lane roundabouts instead of stoplights.
The project timeline and route have changed significantly through the years, but the latest iteration has solid backing from all the parties involved — governments, industries and (most) local businesses and residents. The Federal Highway Administration had pushed back construction funding to 2027 a few years ago, but has now rescheduled it for 2024.
That’s a little over three decades from the 1993 U.S. District Court ruling that halted construction of the first proposed route, which would have run to the I-75 interchange in Cartersville.
Judge Robert L. Vining Jr. issued an injunction, citing irreparable injury to the Rollins family and GDOT’s failure to study alternate routes that wouldn’t go through their 1,800-acre ranch in Bartow County.
The project was resurrected more than a decade later but the Rollins family successfully blocked it on environmental grounds. They paid for documentation of the old Dobbins manganese mine property in the proposed path, which made it eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. They also dedicated some of the land to the city of Euharlee as a nature preserve.
The U.S. 411 Connector was essentially doomed in 2012 but leaders in Floyd and Bartow counties teamed up to back a new alignment — the Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor.
In addition to providing a better connection to the interstate, the route is pitched as a way to ease the congestion on surface streets in Bartow, smooth the transportation of goods through the region and open up new parcels of vacant land for economic development.