The Mount Berry Trail can now be accessed by the Heritage River Trail System after TRED officially opened the Redmond Trail connector during a special ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.
"TRED's tagline is 'connecting communities,' so look around. y'all, because this is our community," TRED President Julie Smith said at the ceremony.
The new segment connects the trail atop the levee near Avenue A and East 12th Street to the Mount Berry Trail behind the post office.
While the connector is only a quarter of a mile, the project, which has come about through a private-public partnership, has had to go through several hurdles before completion. Among the issues were special design considerations needed to span Little Dry Creek and constructing a roofed structure under the railroad trestle that crosses the Oostanaula River to Ridge Ferry Park.
The nonprofit TRED, formed to partner with Floyd County on building the Redmond Trail, raised approximately $75,000 to cover a shortfall in the local match needed to accept a state grant.
The county had initially budgeted $500,000 for the project, but when they put the project out to bid in the spring of 2021, the lowest bid, from Lewallen Construction, was $300,000 over that initial budget.
However, with more contributions from TRED, Rome City Commission, Floyd County Commission and the Georgia Department of Transportation, they were able to officially break ground on the project in 2021.
Eventually the trail will also continue from the U.S. Post Office on Coligni Way toward the Summerville Park neighborhood, pass AdventHealth Redmond and potentially continue on toward The Spires at Berry College.
Although this phase of the Redmond Trail project is officially complete, TRED's partnership with the city and county is far from over.
Another trail plan already in the works will link the other end of Mount Berry Trail to the Armuchee Connector, to form a loop. Currently there are 1.8 miles of paved trail that dead end near a small inlet of the Oostanaula River.
City Manager Sammy Rich said they are working on placing a bridge to cross Big Dry Creek, where Mount Berry currently ends, to connect to the rest of the trail system by Adventhealth Stadium.
Contractor S.H. Creel will be setting that bridge sometime mid-August. Once that's wrapped up, another contract will be issued to connect the trail to the Armuchee Connector.
"This will be the Spaghetti Junction of trails," Rich said.