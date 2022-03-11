The only race contested locally that will go the full distance to General Election in November is the crowded 14th District Congressional race with six Republicans, three Democrats and one Libertarian.
The post currently held by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is being challenged in the Republican primary by Paulding County businesswoman Jennifer Strahan, retired doctor Charles Lutin, James Haygood of Rydal, Acworth businessman Eric Cunningham and most recently Seth Synstelien from Acworth who qualified on Friday.
Three Democrats will also be fighting to challenge the winner of the Republican primary in November.
Former Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis, Bremen veteran Marcus Flowers who outraised Greene in the fourth quarter and businesswoman Holly McCormack of Ringgold will all vie for the Democratic Party nod during the may primary.
Last but not least, Angela Pence of Chickamauga is also seeking the Congressional post. Since she is the sole candidate from the Libertarian Party she bypasses the primary and goes directly to the November general election.
Unopposed
A majority of candidates whose seats would have been up for election this year were unchallenged.
County Commissioners Rhonda Wallace and Scotty Hancock earned another term on the commission with no opposition as well as Floyd County School Board members Chip Hood and Tony Daniel.
Steven V. Bennett will become the Floyd County Juvenile Court Chief Judge once Judge Greg Price retires after no other candidates qualified for the post. Floyd County Superior Court Judges William "Billy" Sparks and Kay Ann Wetherington also continue on the bench for another term.
In the Georgia House, Matt Barton in District 5 and Mitchell Scoggins in District 14, both Republicans, were unopposed and earn another term.
GOP rivalries
Races for Floyd County Commission, State House and State Senate seats will be decided in May since no Democratic Party candidates qualified to run.
In what may turn out to be a bitter contest, Republicans Luke Martin and Brad Barnes have qualified to run against House District 13 state Rep. Katie Dempsey. This is the second time Barnes has challenged Dempsey in a primary.
That's one of three battles in the Republican party against a Floyd County incumbent. The other races will be between House District 12 incumbent Eddie Lumsden and challenger Robert Watson as well as Floyd County's State Senate incumbent Chuck Hufstetler and Jeff Lewis and Derek Keeney from Bartow County.
Locally, Ronnie Kilgo is challenging incumbent Larry Maxey for the Floyd County Commission post 4 seat.
Lastly, two contenders qualified this week for the Senate District 53 seat being vacated by veteran Senator Jeff Mullis. Former state rep. Colton Moore and Catoosa County Commission Chair Steven Henry both qualified.
Under recent redistricting that seat now also encompasses the northern portion of Floyd County, but didn't draw any local contenders.