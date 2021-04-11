Two upcoming events will benefit the Family Resource Center and help fight child abuse in the community.
The first is “An Evening with Scott Thompson: Songs I Wrote and Songs I Wish I Wrote” on Saturday, May 8, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds Special Events Pavilion.
The outdoor concert will feature the local singer/songwriter as headliner as well as two up-and-coming songwriters showcasing their songs in the opening act. All proceeds benefit the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, a child abuse prevention agency serving Rome and Floyd County families since 1991.
“An Evening with Scott Thompson is new to our event line-up”, said Kelly Sanker, vice president of the FRC board and one of the event organizers. “Demand for our services is up and during this high stress time our services are needed more than ever.”
Co-host Julie Blanton Smith states, “We are excited to provide a live and in-person event that is more intimate in scale and that includes one of our favorite musicians. I’m so glad that we can support an agency that makes a difference to overwhelmed families.”
Attendees will be seated in pre-assigned 8x8 boxes under the covered open air pavilion, with a maximum of four people per box. Masks are required outside of assigned seating.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m. Ticket options range from $150 (standard space for four; guests bring own lawn chairs) to $500 (front row seating that provides a table and seating for four).
No outside food or beverage is permitted, but boxed meals are available for purchase from The Season Events. A cash bar will be available, with one free drink ticket per person included in the ticket price.
Meals and event tickets can be purchased online through the Exchange Club’s website ExchangeClubFRC.org under Events.
The second fundraiser is the 10th Annual “Tee Off Against Child Abuse” golf tournament, set for Friday, May 14, at Stonebridge Golf Club in Rome.
FRC board member Ben Levy has led the event for several years.
“The Family Resource Center is an important part of our community and their services help overwhelmed families find their footing again. Their services are needed more than ever ... and golfing is a great way to have fun and give back,” he said.
Several team and sponsorship options remain, ranging in price from $450 to $650. In addition, there are sign sponsor opportunities that are a great way to recognize businesses or individuals at $150 each.
Tina Bartleson, FRC executive director, said that the need for in-home services is increasing.
“Families are under a great deal of stress and some feel very isolated. Through our Exchange Parent Aide program, we bring support and information to families who need it most — and we help keep children safe,” she said.
Registration for the Four-Man Scramble includes breakfast, lunch and carts. Registration forms and more information is available on the events page.
Individuals who may not golf but still want to support local child abuse prevention efforts can also participate by making a general contribution. All the funds remain in the Rome and Floyd County community.