Fox Broadcasting mogul Rupert Murdock was described by a retired colleague as brilliant, courageous and optimistic.
Preston Padden, former president of Fox Network Distribution, spoke Thursday to the Rome Rotary Club.
Padden said Murdoch endured his share of setbacks before gambling on a deal to snatch the NFL away from CBS, which ultimately provided to be the salvation for Fox.
A Federal Communications Commission study in the early 1980s held out little hope of success for a fourth free broadcast network to compete with ABC, CBS and NBC.
"They forgot to tell Rupert Murdoch," Padden said.
Murdoch started in 1985 by purchasing the bankrupt 20th Century Fox film studio. Fox had just hired Barry Diller, who had been president of Paramount Pictures. Murdoch then purchased a group of Metromedia major market television stations, which paved the way to create a fourth network.
A series of programming bombs followed. "The Late Night Show with Joan Rivers" proved to be a huge bust. What followed was what Padden referred to as "imminently forgettable" weekly programming, such as "Mr. President" with George C. Scott, "The Adventures of Beans Baxter" and "Herman's Head."
That led local television station owners all over the country to scratch their heads and wonder whatever had convinced them to sign on with Fox.
"Finally we got some shows on the air that began to attract an audience," Padden said.
"Married With Children," "In Living Color," "Cops" and "The Simpsons" were big hits. Yet the network was still bleeding cash, losing over $100 million in its first few years.
Padden said Murdoch realized he had to take bold steps, and it was about that time that the NFL broadcast rights for Sunday afternoon football came up for bid.
"He made a completely audacious and completely uneconomic bid," Padden said. When the bid got up to $400 million, CBS leader Larry Tish basically threw up his hands and said he was not going to bid against a "madman."
The deal was done and Murdoch turned his attention to snatching away major market affiliates from the big three networks.
His first big net resulted in 12 major city affiliates -- eight of them CBS stations making the switch -- and Fox Broadcasting was off to the races.
By 2007 Fox programming had vaulted to the No. 1 slot among viewers in the 18-49 age bracket coveted by advertisers.
Padden specifically did not include any references to the separate Fox News Channel in his program.