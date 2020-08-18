The Floyd County Board of Elections heard complaints Tuesday about the Aug. 11 runoff but pushed back a full discussion to a later date.
Instead, the three-member citizen board officially certified the results to send to the state, then went into a closed session to discuss personnel. No action was taken.
Problems during last week's Republican primary runoff, including errors in the voting cards and delayed openings, led to an emergency court order keeping the precincts open until 9 p.m. Combined with late reporting of the results, it has sparked concerns about the county's readiness for the Nov. 3 general election.
Poll worker Virginia McChesney said during the Tuesday public comment period that one polling place opened two and a half hours late, which she said was unheard of.
Board member Melanie Conrad said they've been discussing ways to tackle the technical issues, including setting up what she termed a "geek squad" to handle any sort of equipment malfunctions on election day.
Local NAACP president Ouida D. Sams talked to board members about the need for the community to be trained on using the new machines. There had been some demonstrations for the community to participate in when the elections office first received the new equipment, but Chair Dr. John Rees said not many people turned out for those sessions.
"We all have to be working together," Sams said.
Conrad and the other board members said they're planning to hold more training sessions for poll workers in the coming months and will specifically address issues from the primary and runoff at the sessions.
Floyd County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock said that the commission fully supports the board and elections office -- but he also touched on some of the problems that were seen on election day, including the card errors.
He said the county commission is ready to help in any way they might need, whether it is more training, more funding or more poll workers.
"We appreciate the volunteer board and the work that you do," he said. "We're here to help and support you. We're a resource."
Hancock also said that the commission will begin looking for a new location for the elections office to make it more "customer-service friendly." However, it won't happen until after the November election.
"I can assure you that, after this election, that will be a priority for the county," he said. "We'll relocate the office from downstairs (in the County Administration Building) and give it a storefront where we'll have the ability for parking."
Larry Morrow also questioned the board about when absentee ballots will be sent out for the Nov. 3 election.
Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady came off hostile as he said the latest they will be sent out is Oct. 12. While Morrow argued that Georgia law states that local elections offices can issue absentee ballots as early as Sept. 15, Brady kept going back to the Oct. 12 date.
After a brief back and forth between the two, Conrad and board member John Scott Husser clarified that the ballots will be sent out once they are completed.
Former election board member Steve Miller said he believes the board is doing a good job and that the social media complaints are "partisan." Miller went on to say that the card malfunctions were because of the vendor and that no one in the room was responsible for the problems.
Right before the board adjourned, Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis pointed that they did not discuss the problems from the Aug. 11 election. Rees said they will discuss the matters and official numbers at the next regularly scheduled meeting in September.
After the meeting, Davis said she "continues to be disappointed that the elections board is not being upfront about the problems of the conduct of the last two elections."
"I had the expectation today that they would say that the runoff would not meet the standards that they expect... and they haven't stepped up and showed leadership or responsibility. I think our community deserves better."