A coalition of community organizations recently collaborated to provide boxes of food for local families and patients affected by cancer. Community organization representatives included (left to right): Kaneisha Smith, Lauren Shamblin and Erin Hernandez from the Northwest Georgia Cancer Coalition, Pedro Avila and Carla Harward from Helping Hands Ending Hunger Inc., Brandon Lindley, Tanner Hayes and Riley Benter from AdventHealth Redmond, Natalie Peterson from UGA Extension Office, Cynthia Kinne, Emily Rakestraw, Edma Diller, Paul Samuel, and Chad White from AdventHealth Redmond.

 AdventHealth Redmond
