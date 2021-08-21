A group of local residents is planning to commemorate victims of racial violence in Rome and Floyd County and the surrounding areas.
The Rome/Floyd County Community Remembrance Project is the brainchild of three local men: the Rev. Jonathan Parker, assistant professor of religion at Berry College; the Rev. Robert C. Brown of Rome First United Methodist Church; and Bobby Jones, development director for Davies Shelters.
An apolitical coalition, the Remembrance Project’s stated mission is to provide an environment where community members can discuss the truth of Rome’s history and bring reconciliation and healing. They’re working with the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit out of Montgomery, Alabama.
It was a little over a year ago that Parker, Brown and Jones realized they had common goals. They were all interested in the work EJI was doing as well as Rome’s “buried history.”
“We began exploring how, as a community, we might remember and acknowledge the history of lynchings in Rome and Floyd County, and the surrounding areas,” said Brown.
He said the EJI, founded by lawyer and social justice activist Bryan Stevenson, offers several pathways for communities to address, and reconcile their past.
“That’s very much what One Community United is about so, as a member, I began that journey,” Brown said, referencing a local race relations group.
Meanwhile, Parker was engaging students and colleagues at Berry in the same conversation.
“We collaborated and expanded our circle to include many other interested members of our community across a wide array,” Brown said.
One Community United has been facilitating small group discussions over the last six years. EJI’s work has become a part of those discussions.
“This gives us new topics of conversation and opportunities to expand those small groups to include new people and, hopefully, to grow new small groups,” Brown said. “We provide safe spaces for our community members to have honest, real, in depth conversations.”
Now, the Remembrance Project aims to direct that expanding coalition toward developing an accurate racial history of the area, including the violence against African Americans, in a process of truth and reconciliation.
Candice Spivey, community organizer for One Community United, is a member of the project’s steering committee. She said that building relationships across racial divides is the foundation of their organization and she is very hopeful about the Remembrance Project.
“I grew up in Rome and had no idea about the lynchings,” she said. “I want my daughter to know what happened here. I am proud to be a part of this project and to help bring all of history out in the open where it belongs.”
Samuel Malone, another One Community United member on the steering committee, said he was impressed by the work the EJI is doing when he visited their museum in May.
“If it is a part of history, we should all know about it. You have to know what happened. Because if you don’t, you’ll let it happen again because you won’t know it when you see it,” Malone said.
Parker said he feels there is a lack of moral regard for what has happened in our own country.
“Neither do we have a historical consciousness that catalogs the unending oppression that has continued,” he said.
One of the things the Remembrance Project is trying to do is to look at lynching as systemic domestic terrorism that affected the whole community here.
“This was a choice by a society to do this to these people,” Parker said.
So far, research has produced the names of three local lynching victims and a fourth not named — along with evidence that a large portion of Rome residents attended what became a public event.
“If I’m going to follow Scripture, then I am to give justice to the people who were orphaned, and who were made needy and poor when their family members were lynched with no due process,” said Parker. “We have to do something to restore what was stolen if we are truly willing to walk in righteousness.”
Malone expressed a conviction that healing cannot take place until things are talked about and properly understood.
“The Bible says, ‘Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.’ Until we all know the truth, none of us will be free,” he said.
The Remembrance Project will have a number of subgroups. Each will have a special focus such as educational outreach, churches and religious organizations, research teams, monuments and memorials, book groups, and speakers and events.
Anyone interested is encouraged to join the Rome Floyd County Community Remembrance Project.
Contact Parker at JParker@Berry.edu or Brown at RBrown@RomeFirst.org for more information.
To join One Community United, contact Spivey at CandiceSpivey54@gmail.com.