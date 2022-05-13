With dark, overcast clouds in the sky, a large group of community members and civil servants gathered at the Peace Officers Memorial plaza to pay homage to local law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

This year marks the 26th annual Peace Officers Memorial Service held in Rome and Floyd County. Rome and Floyd County is one of the few communities that holds a traditional service to recognize fallen law enforcement officers, which was started over 20 years ago by the Fellowship of Christian Peace Officers organization.

"The last time we lost a law enforcement officer was 2011. Our prayer today is that it will be 11 times 11 until it happened again," Rome Public Information Officer Doug Walker said.

The ceremony included the laying of a wreath and white roses on each of the 20 memorial stones in the plaza honoring an officer.

"Knowing what law enforcement officers go through each and everyday to serve their community, not knowing if they're going to come home safely, whether it's going to be a serious injury or a fatality, it's humbling," Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-Mckinney said.

The chief went on to say that she believes the service gets better with every year and that she's thankful to see so many people from the community come out to pay their respect at the service.

"We want to honor our fallen and their families with this service. It's humbling and needs to be done to let these people know that we do care and we love them," she said.

