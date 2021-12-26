Teamwork was key in establishing a food bank at Coosa Middle School. Pictured are organizers Joseph Pethel, Sophie Harward, Glenn White, Nikki Reed, Carla Harward, Gregory Wooten, Emanuel Woods, Audrey Krause, Cristina Cornejo, Lauren Brown, Kayne Couch and Tal Stone.
Coosa Middle School students stock the shelves in a new food pantry at the school established by a partnership between Communities in Schools of Rome-Floyd County and Floyd County Schools.
Coosa Middle School now has a food pantry, thanks to a partnership between Communities in Schools of Rome-Floyd County and Floyd County Schools.
The food pantry began with the identification of a need. In place to assess the needs of students at the school are Coosa counselor Nikki Reed and Communities in Schools site coordinator Emanuel Woods. Reed said no time was wasted to create the pantry once they recognized it would be beneficial.
Towering shelves packed with canned vegetables, pasta, and rice lined the room, accompanied by a freezer full of whole hens, fish sticks and turkey breasts.
Coosa Middle School Principal Joseph Pethel and Communities in Schools Executive Director Gregory Wooten set the foundation.
“Pethel was gracious enough to prepare this room for the pantry,” Reed explained. “Once the partnership was put into place, everything seemed to happen so fast. Wooten purchased the freezer and the refrigerator for us. If we didn’t have those items, we wouldn’t be able to do this.”
Assisting with the satisfaction of nonacademic needs for students to thrive academically is right in line with the main mission of Community in Schools.
“We provide the services needed on an academic level in terms of attendance, mentorship, and discipline,” Wooten said. “We also see the need for nonacademic services as well. That’s where this comes in. All of this is reflected in the bottom line — to increase student success academically.”
Carla and Sophie Harward were also instrumental. They’re co-founders of Helping Hands Ending Hunger, a not-for-profit organization partnering with schools and food banks to work against food insecurity, reduce food waste and invest in education equity.
The organization’s role is to act as a coordinator between all the community partners and the schools to develop a sustainable program.
“This food comes from a partnership we have with the Atlanta Community Food Bank,” Carla Harward said. “We’re able to make large orders every month to send out to our participating schools.”