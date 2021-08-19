Community meetings to set coding, development standards for the future of Rome and Floyd County

Members of the community have the chance to make an impact on the future land use and development standards for Rome and Floyd County in the upcoming five days.
Friday will kick off the event -- which the planning department is calling Planapalooza. In those series of meetings department staff and Town Planning and Urban Design consultants will host meetings to talk about their current ideas for the Unified Land Development Code.
"This affects everyone to some degree," Planning Director Artagus Newell said. "Right now, our ULDC is a slow or no growth document... its like working with a document from the 70s or 80s and we need to be modernize it."
This will be an opportunity for people to voice what they want to see happen in the community in the next several years and how they want to protect their businesses and homes.
"We're taking into account everyone's opinions or concerns," Newell said.
One of the meetings will focus on housing and neighborhoods, which Newell said they want to add more flexibility for zoning those areas.
The meetings will take place at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk hotel’s Coosa Ballroom and at the Rome City Auditorium.
An opening presentation and hands-on planning workshop will kick off the first day. Community participants will get to design their own community with what they’d like to see.
"This will be a great way for community members to get involved in structuring the planning strategy for Rome and Floyd County," Planning Commission member Logan Boss said. "Over the 10 years I've been on the planning commission, we've revised the ULDC on an ad hoc basis, but now we need a new one for Rome and Floyd County."
Boss went on to say community planning is not only an essential part of economic development, but also the "unique character and identity" of the community.
"That's why community involvement in planning is important, without that your community is left to develop without any comprehensive planning strategy, it'll deteriorate," he said.
During the meetings, staff and consultants will talk about housing, architecture, Downtown Rome, streets and connectivity and land use and development.
On the final day, a work-in progress presentation will take place at the Rome City Auditorium to show what staff and the consultants came up with during the five-day event.
An interactive website, UnifiedRFcode.com, has been developed to provide more information and offer the community with an opportunity to provide feedback throughout the planning process.
The website has a number of features, including forums and discussions, a detailed schedule for Planapalooza and links to register if you want to participate in any of the events via Zoom.