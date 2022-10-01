Community lights porches pink for breast cancer awareness

AdventHealth Redmond has challenged the local community to light porches pink to spread awareness of breast cancer during October. One out of every eight women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime, but many don’t know that it is easily treatable when caught early.
Community members are invited to join this effort by installing a pink light bulb in their front porch light socket, creating a pink evening glow and sharing their own stories and connection to breast cancer on social media with the #PinkPorchGA hashtag.
Thousands of pink light bulbs have been distributed across Floyd, Gordon and Murray counties but can also be purchased at local hardware stores.
Last May, Rome resident and store director of Oleo Olive Oils and Wine Sherri Hendrix drove by AdventHealth Redmond and noticed a banner advertising mammograms. She quickly made an appointment at the AdventHealth Redmond Women’s Center for the following week. After a brief exam, Jill Jewitt, NP-C, ordered a mammogram and a subsequent ultrasound and biopsy. Holding her hand, Jewitt told Hendrix she was worried about the size and shape of the lump and would call her back the next day with the results of the biopsy.
Unfortunately, the biopsy showed Hendrix had cancer in her left breast. Together with the team at the AdventHealth Redmond Women’s Center, Hendrix thought through her treatment options. She was nervous about the road ahead but was comforted by the caring team members and nurse navigator who listened to her fears and thoughts about the unknown and helped her set up future appointments.
On July 7, Hendrix had surgery and went home to the comfort of her family and friends. Six days later, Hendrix received the call that her results showed she was cancer free and would not have to undergo further treatment. Today, Hendrix is forever grateful for the team at the AdventHealth Redmond Women’s Center and the mammogram that saved her life.
“I have made a family bond with the Women’s Center team that will never die. They were with me through the toughest of my days, and I’m forever grateful for their compassion and care,” said Hendrix.
Hendrix reminds everyone she knows to stay up to date with their mammograms and hopes to inspire others who are now going through cancer treatments to stay strong and remain positive. She credits her own strength to her supportive friends, the team at Oleo Olive Oils and Wine, her fiancé Eddie, family, cancer care team and her tiny Shih Tzu dog Princess Diva who sat by her side through her entire recovery.
The AdventHealth Redmond Women’s Center is home to some of the most advanced breast care technology available in Rome. It is accredited by the American College of Radiology as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence and offers the best in digital mammography, breast ultrasound, MRI and biopsy care. The Women’s Center is designed with patients’ privacy and convenience in mind, with a separate entranceway from the main medical center and designated parking nearby.
To schedule a mammogram at the AdventHealth Redmond Women’s Center, please call 800-776-5102. To learn more about how to Light Your Porch Pink, visit PinkPorchGA.com.