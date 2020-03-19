When hardships happen, a good meal can be the thing to improve a person’s day.
As Rome and Floyd County continue to deal with the response to the new coronavirus, the Rome-Floyd County Community Kitchen is doing its best to see that those who need a good meal can still get it.
The nonprofit announced last week that it was closing its dining room at 4 Calhoun Ave. and instead providing its free lunches as to-go meals for anyone who needs them as they try to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Executive Director Drew Taylor said Thursday it’s just one way they are trying to still fulfill their mission in these fast-changing times.
“We’re trying to adapt and adjust so we can continue our services for the people who rely on us and need us,” Taylor said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep things going and serve our community the best way possible.”
The Community Kitchen serves lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. While it has been a place for people to eat their meals and enjoy fellowship in a clean, safe environment for many years, people are now asked to take a plate, eating utensils and a drink with them.
The move complies with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid large gatherings.
Taylor said while they have not seen an increase in the number of people they serve each day, he knows that there is a real possibility of that happening in the next few weeks.
“As the federal or state coronavirus task force makes recommendations or local leaders start to make decisions concerning restaurants and bars and places like that shutting down, I expect us to serve more people,” Taylor said.
But as he expressed in his devotional on Thursday, Taylor prays that they will be able to stay open, even if they have to continue with to-go meals.
“We haven’t missed a meal in 11 years,” Taylor said. “And we don’t intend to have it happen now.”
Taylor said the organization’s free laundry and shower services remain open but have been limited to the people directly using the services and keeping them running.
Clay Hooper and Mecca Hershey are two of the people who picked up meals on Thursday. Hooper draws disability, but said the Community Kitchen provides an alternative when the money doesn’t stretch as far as they need it.
“It’s an excellent place to meet people and do laundry. It’s a great thing for the community,” Hooper said.
“Especially in times like this when things are rougher than usual,” Hershey added.
“We’re very thankful they’re here,” Hooper said.
Taylor hopes they are able to weather the current situation, but it has caused some disruptions to their normal procedures.
The Community Kitchen runs on two major things — donations and volunteers, both of which are being impacted by the spread of COVID-19.
“Right now an issue is our core volunteer base is retirees, which is the age group most in danger of getting severely sick from the coronavirus,” Taylor said, adding that they are down to four or five volunteers a day.
“More volunteers will be needed as this thing continues,” Taylor said.
With people wary of going out and bringing in specific items in person, Taylor said monetary donations are the best way to help the organization right now. Those can be mailed to Community Kitchen, 3 Central Plaza, Box 384, Rome, Ga. 30161.