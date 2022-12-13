Living Proof Recovery is hosting their Not So Silent Night Christmas celebration, and the entire community is welcome to bring their families for a night of free holiday fun.
It will be held this Friday, Dec. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. inside Living Proof’s office building, 408 Shorter Ave.
The local nonprofit is dedicated to building a movement to end addiction, with multiple pathways to long-term recovery. This will be the second Not So Silent Night event that Living Proof has hosted.
“Our first year was great. We had several community members, including our volunteers and local churches, bring their families. Everyone had a great time,” said Director of Transitional Housing Brittney Galvanauskas.
Activities will include decorating Christmas cookies, making ornaments, sleigh bell necklaces, snowflakes and reindeer food and, of course, photos with Santa.
“It’s a Christmas-themed family fun night, and the kids just have a blast,” said Vera Wright, community outreach coordinator.
Wright said she looks forward to seeing families make new memories.
“The parent-and-children interactions of those in recovery are really special as they are walking into new seasons in their lives, or continuing to walk in new seasons,” she said.
Galvanauskas is excited about the opportunity to connect with the community and their children.
“It’s going to be really nice to see everyone enjoying the season together in such a special way,” she said.
Jamison Ineichen, a graduate of Living Proof’s Next Door program, has recently been brought on as the operations and events manager.
“Connection is what has helped keep me sober, so I love being able to help other people connect,” Ineichen said. “I look forward to seeing our community together under one roof at our Not So Silent Night event.”