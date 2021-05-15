Around 100 people gathered at the Peace Officers Memorial plaza Friday to honor 20 officers who have died in the line of duty while protecting Rome and Floyd County.
“Isn’t it wonderful to live in a community that honors its police force?” Robert Smyth said while speaking at the 25th annual Peace Officers Memorial on Friday morning.
Rome and Floyd County is one of the few communities that holds a traditional service to recognize fallen law enforcement officers, Smyth added.
“They are those who blazed a trail of honor and duty so that others may follow in their example of service,” Smyth said.
The annual memorial started over 20 years ago under the Christian Peace Officer organization, according to Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney. At the same time, they built the memorial plaza in front of the Law Enforcement Center at 5 Government Plaza.
“We do this service every year on Police Memorial Week for families and officers who are still working to let them know we understand and we thank them,” the police chief said. “We also wanted to pay homage to officers who have died in the line of duty and their families.”
The ceremony included the laying of a wreath and white roses on each of the 20 memorial stones in the plaza honoring an officer.
Downer-McKinney said they were unable to do the service last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she was thrilled to see the large turnout Friday morning.
“People came out in droves because we still want to remember and we still want to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty for their community and country,” she said. “The support of our community is just phenomenal.”