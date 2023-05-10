Donations from Rome Home Builders Association, Philip Burkhalter Builders, and Mathis Builders Hardware and Supply Co, the United Way's Resource & Volunteer Center is now accessible to all.
“We are so grateful to the Builders Association for seeing the importance of equitable access to services and engagement, and choosing this project to make their largest community grant ever,” Alli Mitchell, United Way’s executive director said. “Access is the number one barrier to connection of any sort, whether in seeking help or looking to build connections through service and truly live a full and rewarding life.”
The Resource & Volunteer Center, located at 1304 North Broad Street, opened last October. The building was purchased and renovated by the City of Rome using American Rescue Plan Act funding and serves as a single entry point for resource, referral, and engagement services in Rome and Floyd County. It houses United Way’s offices, provides free training and access to funding for nonprofit organizations, volunteer information and connection, and a variety of meeting rooms that nonprofits or local groups can reserve.
”The new location has given us the ability to work face-to-face with our neighbors, whether they need to talk through hardships they are facing or want to volunteer,” says Cathy Hart, Community Case Management Director. “The only challenge has been access due to the lack of a service ramp; several times we had to provide services on the front sidewalk. The new ramp is the missing piece.”
Phillip Burkhalter Builders, with materials provided at cost by Mathis Builders, donated the design and labor to complete the ramp.
“This ramp is an action-driven invitation to our disabled community members that they are valued, invited, included and welcomed. It gives Rome and Floyd County’s disabled population access to an abundance of resources now available to all,” says Christina Holtzclaw of NWGA Center for Independent Living. “Independence, empowerment, inclusion and freedom are what a ramp brings to a person with a disability.”
For information on United Way programs go to uwrome.org or call 706.622.1990.