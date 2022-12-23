The Mary T. Banks Memorial building at the corner of Maple Avenue and East 12th Street, which houses the Floyd Training Center, is in need of some improvements.
The building was constructed in 1950 and was the East Rome Community School until 1960 and is named for Mary T. Banks, a principal and teacher a the school. The training center moved in sometime in the 1970s.
Rome Community Development Director Bekki Fox told members of the Community Development Services Committee a renovation project would qualify for Community Development Block Grant funding.
"This is actually a city-owned building that is leased to the Floyd Training Center," she said." We actually have a little over $239,000 we can re-allocate in our CDBG budgets to go ahead and tackle this project."
Some of the issues with the building include dated flooring with carpeted areas in poor condition, the entrance is not welcoming or easily accessible to individuals with disabilities, the parking lot is in disrepair, and the landscaping need some beautification.
But the main goal is to replace the windows in the building.
"There are only two operational windows in that entire building, "Fox said. "The building had previously been converted to possibly house patients from the Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital that they thought would be severe psychiatric patients. They needed to have the building secure with no escape route, so the windows were bricked over."
The committee voted to use the available CBDG funds for the project.
"I've known people who have had family members who have gone there," said Rome City Commissioner Craig McDaniel. "There is no other place in Rome that offers those kind of services."
Some of the programs at the Floyd Training Center include community access, supportive employment, pre-vocational training, family support, and specialized medical supplies.
In addition to allocating 2020 CDBG funds to the training center, the committee also voted to allocate $119,427 in 2021 CDBG funds to Banty Jones Park and $86, 289 to housing rehab.