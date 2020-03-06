Coming from a single-mother home herself, Angela Walker knows how stressful it can be to scrounge up enough cash to send a daughter to her high school prom.
This is why she has spent the past month making her own longtime dream come true -- providing "that prom experience" to as many lower-income girls in Rome as possible.
With the help of Perfect Dress of Rome, Smartypants of Rome, Rome Cleaners and various individual donors, she has so far collected more than 50 new and gently used formal and flirty cocktail dresses to be given away for free at a "Shopping Event" March 29 at 4 p.m. at Unity Christian School, 2960 New Calhoun Highway.
"I just want to give back to the community," the Model High School graduate said Thursday. "My goal is to have at least 200 dresses for girls to try on at the shopping event and also be able to find local salons that would provide free hair styling and nails and whatnot. It will be one thing less the parents will have to pay for."
She recently founded the nonprofit Dream Girl Project through her husband's ministry to provide a legitimate 501(c)3 organization under which to launch this endeavor.
It comes with the mission statement: "No girl should be denied the opportunity to attend her high school prom because of financial difficulties."
Rome Cleaners off Highway 411 is pressing and steaming the wrinkles from 20 gently used dresses at no charge.
Smartypants of Rome and Perfect Dress of Rome both have donated new prom dresses worth between $129 and $300 for the cause, Walker said.
Perfect Dress of Rome owner Alison Smith said she has donated dresses in the past for Harbor House Child Advocacy Center and so did not hesitate for a moment when she heard of Walker's effort.
"My whole philosophy is that I want every girl to feel pretty, no matter what her circumstance is," said Smith, who took over the 42-year-old shop from her aunt 10 years ago. "I had that fairy tale prom experience and ended up marrying my prom date. It's a great story. We're still together and as much in love now as we were then."
Walker has been in touch with all the local high school guidance counselors and has so far sent out letters to 20 local churches to help get the word out about Dream Girl Project.
Walker is asking anyone willing to donate dresses to drop them off at Unity Christian Church March 8 and March 15, 2 to 4 p.m. She is in need of plus sizes, she said.
She said a tax receipt will be provided for donations, but the receipts will not be itemized or contain a donation value.
"I am very grateful to everyone who is helping make this happen for local girls," Walker said. "I went to my junior and senior proms and had an awesome time and that's what I'd like to help these girls experience."