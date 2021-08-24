Work is finally underway on the first section of the Redmond Trail which will connect the current Mt. Berry Trail, behind the post office, to the trail on the levy behind Avenue A.
Lewallen Construction got the notice to proceed with work on the 0.26 mile section of the trail Monday. Tuesday, community leaders joined to break ground for the trail that has been a decade in the making.
"The best projects we have in Rome and Floyd County are public-private partnerships," said Floyd County Commission Chair Wright Bagby. "The TRED organization basically came into existence...and raised $44,000 in two months to cover the shortfall (with the local match for the project)."
The trail advocacy organization stepped up to the plate again to provide additional money to help cover the cost overrun that was the result of the project coming to fruition ten years after it was budgeted.
The project was originally expected to cost close to $500,000 a decade ago but the final bid came in earlier this year at $838,153.
TRED Executive Director Julie Smith presented a $25,000 check to Bruce Ivey, head of the county Utilities and Transportation division, during the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.
"Oh my gosh, this is really happening," Smith said. "It's so nice that this is finally going to happen. I can't wait for the ribbon-cutting, hopefully in the spring."
No one from Lewallen spoke during the groundbreaking but construction crews were already working to put in the erosion control silt fencing to keep sediment out of Little Dry Creek during construction.
A bridge over Little Dry Creek will be one of the major components of the new trail. The timing of completion will depend in large part on the weather and how much of the bridge work can be completed before winter rains and the inevitable backwater flooding from the Oostanaula River raise water levels in Little Dry Creek.
According to Jonathan Cash, project manager for Lewallen Construction, the trail will come off of the levee and follow a sewer line under the Norfolk Southern Railroad trestle. It will make a hard left turn between the trestle and Little Dry Creek for approximately 200 feet before cross the creek then angle to the northwest join the Mount Berry Trail behind the post office.
Smith said one of the primary objectives of her organization is to connect neighborhoods like Summerville Park.
"So many of our neighbors don't have access to cars and we know that," Smith said. "We're helping create those safe spaces for pedestrians and cyclists who would otherwise need cars for transportation."
The second phase of the Redmond Trail will cross Martha Berry Boulevard at the post office and follow an abandoned rail line through Summerville Park to Redmond Circle behind the Coosa Valley Credit Union. A timetable for the section of the trail has not been disclosed.