Around 15 trees were planted at Etowah Park near Wilshire Road to celebrate National Arbor Day in a partnership between International Paper and Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation.
The partnership came about after the company's gas line construction took a toll on some of the public parks. In response, International Paper agreed to plant 15 trees annually at parks around the county.
Parks and Rec Director Todd Wofford said they've also had to take a lot of trees down because of storms and just general decay.
At the dedication ceremony Tuesday, he went on to say that he is thankful for the memorandum of understanding between the county and IP and they'll be able to supply trees to four more parks over the next few years.
"We really appreciate the opportunity to plant trees at Etowah Park and also future opportunities to work on our parks to better help our neighbors," Mill Manager Kevin Walls said. "International Paper recognizes that sustainable forestry is the foundation of our business."
In addition to the trees at Etowah Park, the paper plant also donated 17 trees to replace the ones lost at Ridge Ferry Park.
For this year’s tree planting, International Paper worked with Riverbend Tree Farms’ nursery to provide an assortment of crepe myrtle, maple, elm and oak trees.
In addition to the dedication service, the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce provided cookies from Doug's Deli and waters for attendees.