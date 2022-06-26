Recent reports from community-funded projects like the Stonebridge Golf Course and Rome Tennis Center at Berry College are looking up.
Over the past two months, the publicly owned facilities have turned profits — and hope to continue to do so for the remainder of the year.
Stonebridge’s Leif Smith said, overall, they’re trending in a good direction this year. Retaining staff that keeps the course in prime condition is key, he told the Rome General Administration Committee this week.
They’ve sought to retain knowledgeable staff in order to keep the course up to par, and it’s worked out. The heat is an issue, but Smith said they’re working on promotions to fill in time slots as the summer continues.
Similar news also was delivered by the Rome Tennis Center’s manager, Colt Gaston.
The tennis center reported modest profits from April and May, which lead to a hopeful financial forecast for the remainder of the year.
The tennis center hosted UTR tennis championships last week, and next month, on July 10-17, the tennis center is hosting the Georgia’s Rome Challenger, a USTA pro circuit event.
“It’s good to see the increases in profit,” City Commission Bill Collins said during the committee meeting. “A lot of years we only saw red numbers.”
That’s part of the difficulty of qualifying the value of amenities. There’s no question that they bring value to a community, but can be undervalued by just looking at cost figures.
Events in a community draw dollars to hotels and restaurants, but those aren’t reflected in the bottom line of facilities like the Rome Tennis Center. However, with value comes growth. For example, as Collins said, the city-owned golf course remained in the red for years but the location also spurred the construction of high-end neighborhoods in the area.
“Our amenities, like the trails, are really helping us tell our story and show the quality of life we have here in Rome and Floyd County,” said Rome Floyd Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith. “As we try to attract young professionals to move here, we’re thankful for the things we have to brag about.”
It’s often difficult to qualify the value of amenities — like trails — in terms of direct dollar value, but economic study after economic study have shown they bring value to their communities.
As businesses seek to establish themselves, more and more they look toward those intangibles like amenities, Powers-Smith said.
Rome and Floyd County are aggressively working toward trail connectivity and branding.
A ribbon cutting for a bridge and short section of trail that connects two of Rome’s most popular trails will take place on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., TRED Executive Director Julie Smith said.
The bridge spanning Little Dry Creek connects the Mount Berry Trail behind the U.S. Post Office on Coligni Way to the more extensive Heritage Riverway Trail System downtown.
Rome and TRED have been working on a rebranding of the entire trail system, which is expected to roll out later this summer, Smith said.
Another trail plan that is already in the works is connecting the other end of Mount Berry Trail to the Armuchee Connector, to form a loop. Currently there are 1.8 miles of paved trail that dead end near a small inlet of the Oostanaula River.
The construction contract for a bridge to span that inlet has been awarded for $278,800 to Contech Engineered Solutions. City Manager Sammy Rich gave a rough estimate of July for the completion of that project.
Once that is completed, the Mount Berry Trail would form a larger loop with the Armuchee Connector and the trail behind State Mutual Stadium.