Committee talks of potential for earlier teen curfew, city police manpower shortage

A series of rolling fights that erupted last Saturday night near the Town Green sparked discussion about the potential an earlier curfew for teenagers in Rome as well as a continuing city police manpower shortage.
Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett played several body cam videos of the fights last Saturday night that involved a large number of young people, most of them in the 12 to 20 age range.
At one point on the video of a fight this weekend downtown, an adult could be heard over a cellphone chastising a young person for not running fast enough to get away from police as the officers were trying to quell the disturbance.
RPD Chief Denise Downer-McKinney said she would be supportive of moving the existing curfew from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m.
"The kids are out misbehaving and they need to be at home," she said.
Assistant Chief Burnett said to this point, most of the incidents downtown have resulted in warnings being issued by the police.
The downtown community has been asking for years for additional foot patrol officers that might prevent crowds of unruly youth from developing in the first place.
"We have a lot of frustrated people and we don't have any answers," City Commissioner Mark Cochran said.
That assertion led to a lengthy discussion concerning the ongoing manpower shortage that has plagued the department.
Downer-McKinney and Burnett said department will not relax its standards in any way shape or form just to fill the 18 vacancies. Backing up that assertion Capt. Mark Tison said last year from 100 applicants for vacant positions, 39 candidates were interviewed but only one was hired.
One of the overwhelming issues of the shortage is that people aren't interested in getting into law enforcement.
"We are exhausted, we are exasperated," Burnett said.
She told the committee that a lot of officers are leaving for jobs in the private sector.
"This is something we talk about on a daily basis," Rome Human Resources Director Kristy Shepard said.
City manager Sammy Rich said city expects to put out a request for proposals sometime within the next two weeks for new security cameras similar to the Avigilon system displayed for commissioners during a caucus prior to the regularly scheduled meeting this past Monday night.
The Avigilon system has data analytic capabilities that could notify police immediately if the cameras detect a potential problem. The idea is that police could respond to a situation before it escalates into a serious problem.
During the committee session Thursday, North Rome Community Action committee leader Charles Love also requested help from police in enforcing a nuisance ordinance.
Love said that there are several areas in North Rome where groups of people are hanging out on the street and inhabit vacant homes.