A fatal wreck on Turner McCall Boulevard on Monday shut down the roadway for around six hours and led to traffic jams, particularly on Second Avenue, as motorists were searching for detours.
During Wednesday’s Rome-Floyd Transportation Policy Committee meeting, City Commissioner Jim Bojo asked if what we saw on Monday could be a precursor for when the Georgia Department of Transportation starts work on widening the Turner McCall Bridge over the Etowah River.
"I got several calls because of the traffic on Second Avenue, and people not being able to turn," Bojo said. "I was just wondering if that's what we are looking at. We need to have some kind of public education because nobody was prepared."
“It won’t be that bad, but it will be bad,” said Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord. “Worst case scenario, if I remember correctly, there will be two lanes closed, one in each direction. You can do a single lane closure for about an hour and you’ll see what it’s going to be like.”
Members of the committee agreed to get an update from GDOT and then coordinate an effort with the media to get information out to the public once construction begins, which could be another couple of years.
The bridge project has been pushed back and will likely not get underway until after the widening of Second Avenue from Martha Berry Boulevard to the Oostanaula River Bridge, which could also be a major traffic disruption. As part of that project, the Y-shaped intersection will be reworked to a standard four-leg intersection.
McCord said that project will likely not go out to bid until the summer of next year due to an issue with the levee. GDOT also wants to reevaluate the sheet tiles around West Third Street.
McCord added that he has also had conversations with City Commissioner Mark Cochran regarding the city’s plans for the Fifth Avenue Bridge.
“That is another way through town and another river crossing,” he said. “Maybe that needs to be done after these two GDOT projects have been completed.”
There have been discussions about traffic flow changes on the Fifth Avenue Bridge to facilitate a streetscape project in the city’s River District.