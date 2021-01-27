Styling it as in the conversation phase, city officials plan to schedule open house forums for residents in areas they've expressed interest in annexing.
"This is a community conversation," said the Rome Redevelopment Committee chair, Wendy Davis, adding that the city wants to meet with more residents before coming to any firm decision.
In the Celanese/Riverside community, one of the areas the city has considered annexing, signs reading "NO TO ANNEXATION" are commonplace.
Davis, alongside Mayor Craig McDaniel, intimated they feel like annexation should be a voluntary process.
A previous study, commissioned by the city, seemed to show the long term financial benefits of annexation. Commissioners said they feel once residents of these communities see those benefits, it may dissipate some of the reluctance.
"I'm curious when the residents of Celanese see the numbers what their reaction will be," McDaniel said.
One Celanese resident who owns several rental properties weighed in.
"This seems like a tax grab to us," Ron Swinford said. He said the tax increases that he felt would accompany the annexation would put him out of business.
"I can say with confidence the commissioners and I wouldn't be interested in putting anybody out of business," Davis replied.
Hands down, the board doesn't appear to be interested in a forced annexation of any of the communities.
"I don't want the city to come in looking like the bad guy," Commissioner Randy Quick said.
Redevelopment Committee members also discussed wide ranging Federal Opportunity Zones, which stretch from Maple Avenue past Division Street and into West Rome.
The conversation then moved to existing Tax Allocation Districts -- primarily in use at the moment for commercial areas like East Bend shopping center on Hicks Drive -- and then to where they'd like to see development.
North Rome was the primary target of the conversation.
"We want good things to happen here, we need good things to happen here," Davis said. "We need things to happen here."
As one of Rome's major corridors, commissioners said, they need to push hard to help develop and beautify the area.
"We need to work on that North Broad corridor to try to get something up there," Commissioner Jim Bojo said. "It may be a few trees and some flowers, but if we can get a TAD up there it may draw some interest."